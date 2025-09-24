Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Is Sliding Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corp RKLB are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, caught in a broader market downturn as major indices see red. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both slipped Wednesday following cautious remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and rising oil prices, creating a risk-off sentiment that pressured growth stocks.

The dip for the space exploration company follows a period of significant news. Recently, CEO Peter Beck highlighted potential collaborations with NASA for missions to Mars and Venus.

The company also celebrated the opening of its new Neutron launch complex. However, this positive momentum is weighed down by a recently filed class-action lawsuit alleging financial discrepancies.

This mix of ambitious future plans and present challenges comes as the aerospace sector remains volatile. For Wednesday’s session, the decline in Rocket Lab’s stock appears primarily linked to the negative macroeconomic sentiment impacting Wall Street, rather than any new company-specific catalyst.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were down 7.67% at $48.86 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, RKLB has gained about 8.6% versus a 2.6% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 93% year-to-date compared to the index’s 12.1% gain.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite Wednesday’s dip, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has an exceptionally high Momentum score of 99.04, indicating a strong recent price trend.

