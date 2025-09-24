What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Wednesday?

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, extending a pullback from the previous session amid a broader market downturn. The stock is being caught in a risk-off mood that swept Wall Street after cautionary remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which particularly pressured technology and growth stocks.

What To Know: The decline continues a volatile week for the hydrogen fuel cell company. Shares had rallied Monday on optimism about providing alternative energy solutions for AI data centers.

However, the stock slid Tuesday after the company filed a prospectus supplement for the resale of common stock tied to over 185 million warrants with a $2.00 exercise price.

While part of a previously disclosed plan, the filing renewed investor focus on potential share dilution. Wednesday’s sell-off likely reflects a combination of macroeconomic headwinds and company-specific financing activities, erasing the strong start to the week and highlighting ongoing market sensitivity to Fed policy.

Technical Momentum: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Plug Power is experiencing a bearish trend Wednesday, falling 5.54% to $2.385.

The stock is trading significantly above its 50-day moving average of $1.66, indicating a potential overextension. Key support levels are likely around the recent low of $2.34, while resistance may be encountered near the high of $2.61.



Wednesday afternoon’s trading volume has surged to 150,383,546, well above the average of 74,085,501, suggesting heightened interest and activity in the stock.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the recent price pressure, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock maintains a strong Momentum score of 84.53, though its Growth score is a low 14.84.

