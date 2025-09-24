What's Going On With Zillow Stock Wednesday?

Zillow Group Inc ZG Z shares are moving higher on Wednesday following the release of a robust new residential sales report from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The report revealed a surge in new single-family home sales in August, which rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000. The data shows a substantial 20.5% increase from the previous month and a 15.4% jump from August 2024.

The strong sales growth suggests a healthy and active housing market, a key driver for Zillow’s business. Higher transaction volumes typically translate to increased revenue for the company, which profits from real estate agent advertising and other services tied to home sales.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the median sales price for new homes also saw an uptick, rising to $413,500. This indicates not only strong demand but also increasing home values, which can encourage more sellers to enter the market and further boost activity on Zillow’s platforms.



Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock shows a strong Momentum score of 59.65, while its price trend is positive for the medium and long term.

Technical Momentum: Zillow is currently trading at $79.68, slightly below its 50-day moving average of $83.29, indicating a bearish short-term trend. The stock is positioned above the 100-day moving average at $76.52, suggesting potential support in this area.

Resistance may be encountered near the 50-day moving average, while the 200-day moving average at $75.45 provides a critical support level.

Zillow shares were up 0.57% at $79.68 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock