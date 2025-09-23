BigBear.ai Inc. BBAI stock rallied on Tuesday after the company announced it will demonstrate its AI and orchestration technologies in military maritime exercises

The Details: BigBear.ai agreed to participate in UNITAS 2025, a multinational maritime exercise hosted by the Navy. It includes approximately 8,000 personnel from 26 allied nations and all branches of the U.S. military.

In collaboration with SMX, BigBear.ai will showcase AI-powered capabilities designed to improve situational awareness and threat detection across maritime operational zones.

“Our participation in UNITAS 2025 underscores BigBear.ai’smitment to equipping U.S. and allied forces with mission-ready AI that delivers real impact where it’s needed most,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai.

“In complex maritime environments – where illicit trafficking, illegal arms smuggling, and other transnational threats strain limited resources – our AI-driven insights can provide operators with enhanced situational awareness and the advantage needed to achieve mission success," McAleenan added.

Why It Matters: The high-profile naval AI demonstration comes after BigBear.ai suffered major setbacks earlier in this year.

The company reported substantial quarterly losses due to lower volumes in key Army contracts. This led to a sharp revenue decline to $32.5 million in Q2.

As a result, BigBear.ai drastically cut its 2025 revenue forecast to a range of $125 million to $140 million. The previous range was $160 million to $180 million. The company also withdrew its adjusted EBITDA guidance, triggering a significant decline in its share price.

On the company's second-quarter earnings call, McAleenan said the company said it would work to win back its military contracts.

“Despite these challenges with army contracts, we are not gonna sit back and lick our wounds. We’re gonna compete to win this work again,” McElhinen said.

Whether BigBear.ai's participation in the UNITAS 2025 exercises is the first step toward more military contracts remains to be seen.

BBAI Price Action: BigBear.ai shares were up 13.02% at $8.00 before Tuesday’s closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

