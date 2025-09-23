What's Going On With Amazon Stock Tuesday?

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares are trading lower Tuesday as the e-commerce giant faces legal and regulatory challenges on multiple fronts. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: In a closely watched case, the Federal Trade Commission has initiated its trial against Amazon over alleged “dark patterns” in its Prime subscription cancellation process.

The agency claims Amazon intentionally complicated the cancellation process to retain subscribers, a charge that could lead to substantial damages if the company is found liable. The outcome of this trial could have a significant impact on one of Amazon’s primary revenue generators.

Adding to the company’s legal woes, Amazon has filed a lawsuit against New York State to block a new labor law. The company argues the law, which grants new oversight powers to the state’s Public Employment Relations Board, is an “unconstitutional power grab” that infringes on federal jurisdiction.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite these headwinds, Benzinga Edge rankings highlight the company’s exceptional Growth score of 92.54, suggesting strong underlying business expansion.



Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon shares are trading lower by 2.77% to $221.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $242.52 and a 52-week low of $161.38.

Read Also: Cassava Sciences Stock Is Surging Tuesday: What’s Going On?

How To Buy AMZN Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Amazon’s case, it is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock