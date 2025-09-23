Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. KTOS and GE Aerospace GE have begun altitude testing of the GEK800 engine, designed for unmanned aerial systems and collaborative combat aircraft.

The trials are being conducted at Purdue University's Maurice J. Zucrow Laboratories in Indiana. The tests will evaluate performance between 5,000 and 35,000 feet and are expected to finish by year's end.

Stacey Rock, president of Kratos Turbine Technologies, said the milestone shows the company's ability to produce affordable, high-performance engines at scale.

Mark Rettig, vice president of Edison Works Advanced Programs at GE Aerospace, said the data will gauge the engine's readiness for real-world conditions.

The program is the first to use Purdue's new ZL9 test facility. Scott Meye, managing director of Zucrow Labs, called the partnership with GE and Kratos highly productive and beneficial for students involved in defense research.

The GEK800 is an 800-lb jet engine that could potentially power unmanned aerial systems (UAS), collaborative combat aircraft (CCAs), and missiles.

Initially developed and ground tested by Kratos over the course of a decade, Kratos and GE Aerospace began working together in 2023 to complete additional development efforts and testing on the engine and have completed more than 50 engine starts in ground testing at Kratos and GE Aerospace testing facilities.

In June, Kratos and GE expanded their teaming agreement to accelerate the deployment of small, low-cost propulsion systems. The Air Force Research Laboratory is also supporting the effort under tight deadlines.

Additionally, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has been chosen as the exclusive U.S. manufacturing partner for Elroy Air's Chaparral cargo drone under a five-year agreement.

The hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft is built to carry up to 300 pounds of cargo across 300 miles for defense, relief, and delivery uses. Production will begin in 2026 at Kratos' Sacramento plant before scaling in Oklahoma City.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, KTOS shares were trading higher by 5.04% to $84.79, and GE was up 1.06%.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock