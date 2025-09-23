What's Going On With Kenvue Stock Tuesday?

Kenvue Inc. KVUE shares are trading higher Tuesday despite President Donald Trump saying the Food and Drug Administration will notify physicians that use of acetaminophen or Tylenol during pregnancy could be associated with increase risk of autism.

What To Know: According to CNN, Trump said the FDA will recommend that pregnant women limit Tylenol use unless medically necessary, such as to treat fever. He described the risk of autism as "very increased," though the FDA said that while some studies have shown an association, "a causal relationship has not been established."

Health officials emphasized that untreated fever during pregnancy can pose serious risks, including miscarriage, birth defects and high blood pressure. Acetaminophen is widely considered the safest over-the-counter pain and fever relief option for pregnant people, with alternatives like ibuprofen and aspirin linked to higher complication risks.

Kenvue strongly disagreed with the claims, saying acetaminophen remains the safest pain reliever for pregnant women when used as directed. The company warned that discouraging its use could leave expectant mothers choosing between enduring potentially harmful fever and pain or turning to riskier alternatives.

The FDA also announced it will begin changing acetaminophen safety labels and issue guidance letters to physicians. Meanwhile, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the agency will launch a national campaign encouraging clinicians to prescribe the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration necessary during pregnancy.

See Also: Ray Dalio Warns Of ‘Very, Very Dark Times,’ Says Learning To ‘Diversify My Bets’ Was The Key To Success: ‘A Smart Rabbit Has Three Holes’

KVUE Price Action: At the time of writing, Kenvue shares are trading 3.21% higher at $17.52, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock