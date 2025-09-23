Boeing Shares Are Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Boeing Company BA shares are trading higher Tuesday after Uzbekistan Airways agreed to purchase up to 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and reports indicated Turkey may order Boeing aircraft.

What To Know: Uzbekistan Airways signed a deal for 14 787-9 airplanes, with an option to buy up to eight more, in a transaction valued at $8.5 billion. The agreement is expected to support about 35,000 U.S. jobs, according to the Commerce Department.

“With its fuel efficiency and operational flexibility, the 787 Dreamliner will help Uzbekistan Airways expand into new markets, connecting more travelers to their rich culture,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is preparing a major purchase of hundreds of Boeing planes and Lockheed Martin jets.

Erdogan aims to offset the planned payments with more than $10 billion in local production agreements. The deals, which are pending approval, are expected to be discussed during Erdogan's Sept. 25 White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

Trump said the meeting will also cover a potential F-16 deal and ongoing F-35 discussions with Turkey.

BA Price Action: At the time of publication, Boeing shares are trading 2.57% higher at $217.46, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock