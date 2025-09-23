CleanSpark Shares Are Rising Tuesday: What's Going On?

Shares of CleanSpark Inc CLSK are moving higher Tuesday after the company announced an expanded credit facility to invest in high-performance computing capabilities and expand its energy portfolio.

What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD miner CleanSpark said it increased its Bitcoin-backed credit facility with Coinbase Prime by $100 million.

The company plans to use the additional $100 million financing to expand its energy portfolio, scale mining operations and invest in high-performance computing capabilities.

“Delivering accretive growth using non-dilutive financing is at the core of CleanSpark’s capital strategy. We are excited to expand our strategic relationship with Coinbase as our business continues to evolve, and our Digital Asset Management team will continue to drive growth and efficiency,” said Gary Vecchiarelli, president and CFO of CleanSpark.

CleanSpark’s data center business previously focused on Bitcoin mining. The company’s move into more diversified compute opportunities is being applauded by investors on Tuesday.

CLSK Price Action: CleanSpark shares were up 6.99% at $14.70 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

