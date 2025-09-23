Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS entered into a strategic partnership with Jupiter Exchange, a decentralized finance platform on Solana SOL/USD, to integrate Jupiter’s staking infrastructure into its treasury operations. The agreement deepens Sharps’ involvement in blockchain-based finance and strengthens Solana’s network security.

Under the deal, Sharps will allocate part of its Solana holdings into Jupiter’s validator through native staking and into JupSOL, the platform’s liquid staking token. The initiative aims to generate yields while supporting the broader Solana ecosystem.

The company recently acquired more than two million SOL, valued at over $400 million, through a private equity financing. By channeling these assets into Jupiter’s validator and JupSOL, Sharps expects to earn returns and enhance liquidity across Solana’s decentralized finance market.

Also Read: Forward Industries Surges 12% Premarket On $1.65B Raise To Fund Solana Treasury Strategy

“Jupiter is Solana’s leading DeFi superapp,” said James Zhang, strategic advisor to Sharps. “This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the most ambitious builders in the Solana universe.” Jupiter co-founder Siong said Sharps’ ties to the Solana community made it a natural partner and added, “We look forward to growing the Solana pie together with STSS.”

Sharps’ shares have rallied more than 130% in the past week as investors reacted to the company’s Solana-focused treasury strategy and expanded DeFi initiatives, according to market data.

For broader exposure, investors track funds such as the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.

Price Action: STSS shares were trading lower by 3.92% to $7.600 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock