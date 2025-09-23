Firefly Aerospace Posts Q2 Results, Joins Scholar Rock And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY fell sharply in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

The company posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share. Its sales declined to $15.549 million from $21.071 million.

Firefly Aerospace shares dipped 12.5% to $43.29 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Diginex Limited DGNX shares dipped 17.7% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Monday.

shares dipped 17.7% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Monday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK fell 14.3% to $27.91 in pre-market trading as the company received FDA Complete Response Letter for Apitegromab in Spinal Muscular Atrophy due to Catalent Indiana fill-finish facility observations.

fell 14.3% to $27.91 in pre-market trading as the company received FDA Complete Response Letter for Apitegromab in Spinal Muscular Atrophy due to Catalent Indiana fill-finish facility observations. Qualigen Therapeutics, In c QLGN declined 14.1% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics shares jumped 95% on Monday after Faraday Future announced a $41 million investment in the company.

c declined 14.1% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics shares jumped 95% on Monday after Faraday Future announced a $41 million investment in the company. Opendoor Technologies Inc . OPEN dipped 6.3% to $7.85 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies shares fell 12% on Monday after hedge fund manager George Noble on X posted that the company is “TOTAL GARBAGE.”

. dipped 6.3% to $7.85 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies shares fell 12% on Monday after hedge fund manager George Noble on X posted that the company is “TOTAL GARBAGE.” Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC fell 6.1% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of new shares.

fell 6.1% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of new shares. Inventiva S.A. IVA declined 5.5% to $5.69 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.

declined 5.5% to $5.69 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday. Strive, Inc. ASST fell 4.8% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday.

fell 4.8% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday. Symbotic Inc. SYM fell 4.8% to $57.80 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Monday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock