September 23, 2025 8:16 AM 2 min read

Firefly Aerospace Posts Q2 Results, Joins Scholar Rock And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY fell sharply in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

The company posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share. Its sales declined to $15.549 million from $21.071 million.

Firefly Aerospace shares dipped 12.5% to $43.29 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Diginex Limited DGNX shares dipped 17.7% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Monday.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK fell 14.3% to $27.91 in pre-market trading as the company received FDA Complete Response Letter for Apitegromab in Spinal Muscular Atrophy due to Catalent Indiana fill-finish facility observations.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc QLGN declined 14.1% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics shares jumped 95% on Monday after Faraday Future announced a $41 million investment in the company.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN dipped 6.3% to $7.85 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies shares fell 12% on Monday after hedge fund manager George Noble on X posted that the company is “TOTAL GARBAGE.”
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC fell 6.1% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of new shares.
  • Inventiva S.A. IVA declined 5.5% to $5.69 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.
  • Strive, Inc. ASST fell 4.8% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday.
  • Symbotic Inc. SYM fell 4.8% to $57.80 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Monday.

