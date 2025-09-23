key stock movers
September 23, 2025 5:41 AM 3 min read

Why Super League Enterprise Shares Are Trading Higher By 200%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced an investment from Evo Fund.

Super League Enterprise entered into a definitive agreement for private placement financing anchored by a $10 million strategic equity investment from digital asset treasury investor Evo Fund.

Super League Enterprise shares jumped 200% to $9.83 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN gained 88.8% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after rising around 4% on Monday.
  • STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN rose 80% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 8% on Monday.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN jumped 50.9% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. NUAI gained 47.2% to $0.8941 in pre-market trading after surging around 12% on Monday.
  • Better Home & Finance Holding Company BETR gained 30% to $64.95 in pre-market trading. Better Home & Finance shares jumped over 46% on Monday after investor Eric Jackson said his firm holds a long position.
  • MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO surged 29% to $7.17 in pre-market trading following the company's announcement of an innovative solution for precisely controlling the phase of quantum photonic states, a breakthrough with significant potential across the quantum technology landscape.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 24.1% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Richard Barry bought 237,941 shares at an average price of $2.25 per share.
  • SES AI Corporation SES surged 10.3% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Monday.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP gained 8.3% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

Losers

  • Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM dipped 19.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.
  • Diginex Limited DGNX shares dipped 17.7% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Monday.
  • Addentax Group Corp. ATXG fell 16.5% to $0.9021 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 30% on Monday.
  • Boxlight Corporation BOXL declined 15.5% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 205% on Monday.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI fell 15.5% to $0.9122 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Monday.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc QLGN declined 14.1% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics shares jumped 95% on Monday after Faraday Future announced a $41 million investment in the company.
  • Fly-E Group, Inc. FLYE fell 13.1% to $0.8773 in the pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement to raised $11 million by selling 13.8 million shares.
  • Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY fell 12.5% to $43.29 in pre-market trading after the company posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share. Its sales declined to $15.549 million from $21.071 million.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN dipped 6.3% to $7.85 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies shares fell 12% on Monday after hedge fund manager George Noble on X posted that the company is “TOTAL GARBAGE.”
  • Symbotic Inc. SYM fell 4.8% to $57.80 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Monday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ATXG Logo
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.9413-12.8%
Overview
BETR Logo
BETRBetter Home & Finance Holding Co
$65.1330.3%
BLDP Logo
BLDPBallard Power Systems Inc
$3.107.64%
BOXL Logo
BOXLBoxlight Corp
$4.01-15.9%
DGNX Logo
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$14.43-18.7%
FLY Logo
FLYFirefly Aerospace Inc
$43.50-12.2%
FLYE Logo
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.8700-13.9%
HOLO Logo
HOLOMicroCloud Hologram Inc
$7.2430.2%
IPDN Logo
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$5.1981.5%
JZXN Logo
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$1.7051.8%
NUAI Logo
NUAINew Era Energy & Digital Inc
$0.836837.8%
OPEN Logo
OPENOpendoor Technologies Inc
$7.81-6.80%
PBM Logo
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$3.60-20.7%
QLGN Logo
QLGNQualigen Therapeutics Inc
$4.78-13.6%
RELI Logo
RELIReliance Global Group Inc
$0.9135-15.4%
SAVA Logo
SAVACassava Sciences Inc
$2.9025.2%
SES Logo
SESSES AI Corp
$2.0711.9%
SLE Logo
SLESuper League Enterprise Inc
$10.10207.9%
SSKN Logo
SSKNStrata Skin Sciences Inc
$3.73119.4%
SYM Logo
SYMSymbotic Inc
$58.10-4.33%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved