Why Super League Enterprise Shares Are Trading Higher By 200%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced an investment from Evo Fund.

Super League Enterprise entered into a definitive agreement for private placement financing anchored by a $10 million strategic equity investment from digital asset treasury investor Evo Fund.

Super League Enterprise shares jumped 200% to $9.83 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Professional Diversity Network, Inc . IPDN gained 88.8% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after rising around 4% on Monday.

. gained 88.8% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after rising around 4% on Monday. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc . SSKN rose 80% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 8% on Monday.

. rose 80% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after jumping 8% on Monday. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN jumped 50.9% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

jumped 50.9% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. New Era Energy & Digital, Inc . NUAI gained 47.2% to $0.8941 in pre-market trading after surging around 12% on Monday.

. gained 47.2% to $0.8941 in pre-market trading after surging around 12% on Monday. Better Home & Finance Holding Company BETR gained 30% to $64.95 in pre-market trading. Better Home & Finance shares jumped over 46% on Monday after investor Eric Jackson said his firm holds a long position.

gained 30% to $64.95 in pre-market trading. Better Home & Finance shares jumped over 46% on Monday after investor Eric Jackson said his firm holds a long position. MicroCloud Hologram In c. HOLO surged 29% to $7.17 in pre-market trading following the company's announcement of an innovative solution for precisely controlling the phase of quantum photonic states, a breakthrough with significant potential across the quantum technology landscape.

c. surged 29% to $7.17 in pre-market trading following the company's announcement of an innovative solution for precisely controlling the phase of quantum photonic states, a breakthrough with significant potential across the quantum technology landscape. Cassava Sciences, Inc . SAVA rose 24.1% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Richard Barry bought 237,941 shares at an average price of $2.25 per share.

. rose 24.1% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after the company in a Form4 filing disclosed that CEO Richard Barry bought 237,941 shares at an average price of $2.25 per share. SES AI Corporation SES surged 10.3% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Monday.

surged 10.3% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP gained 8.3% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

Losers

Psyence Biomedical Ltd . PBM dipped 19.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday.

. dipped 19.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Monday. Diginex Limited DGNX shares dipped 17.7% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Monday.

shares dipped 17.7% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 30% on Monday. Addentax Group Corp . ATXG fell 16.5% to $0.9021 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 30% on Monday.

. fell 16.5% to $0.9021 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 30% on Monday. Boxlight Corporation BOXL declined 15.5% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 205% on Monday.

declined 15.5% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 205% on Monday. Reliance Global Group, Inc . RELI fell 15.5% to $0.9122 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Monday.

. fell 15.5% to $0.9122 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Monday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc QLGN declined 14.1% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics shares jumped 95% on Monday after Faraday Future announced a $41 million investment in the company.

declined 14.1% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics shares jumped 95% on Monday after Faraday Future announced a $41 million investment in the company. Fly-E Group, In c. FLYE fell 13.1% to $0.8773 in the pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement to raised $11 million by selling 13.8 million shares.

c. fell 13.1% to $0.8773 in the pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement to raised $11 million by selling 13.8 million shares. Firefly Aerospace Inc . FLY fell 12.5% to $43.29 in pre-market trading after the company posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share. Its sales declined to $15.549 million from $21.071 million.

. fell 12.5% to $43.29 in pre-market trading after the company posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share. Its sales declined to $15.549 million from $21.071 million. Opendoor Technologies In c. OPEN dipped 6.3% to $7.85 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies shares fell 12% on Monday after hedge fund manager George Noble on X posted that the company is “TOTAL GARBAGE.”

c. dipped 6.3% to $7.85 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies shares fell 12% on Monday after hedge fund manager George Noble on X posted that the company is “TOTAL GARBAGE.” Symbotic Inc. SYM fell 4.8% to $57.80 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Monday.

