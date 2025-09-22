Why Quantum Computing (QUBT) Stock Is Falling Sharply Monday

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc QUBT are trading sharply lower Monday morning after the company’s announcement of a $500 million oversubscribed private placement of common stock.

What To Know: The offering, led by several large existing shareholders and a first-time investment from a prominent global alternative asset manager, is priced at the market under Nasdaq rules. The deal is expected to close on or about Thursday.

Upon closing, Quantum Computing’s total cash position is expected to be approximately $850 million. The company plans to use the net proceeds to accelerate commercialization efforts, fund strategic acquisitions and expand its sales and engineering teams.

Monday’s drop suggests that investors may be concerned about the dilutive effect of the 26,867,276 new shares being issued.

Technical Momentum: QUBT’s current price of $19.43 reflects a significant daily decline of 16.47%, indicating bearish momentum. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average of $16.37, suggesting potential support at this level.

Volume & Intraday: The trading volume of 25,814,164 shares Monday morning, exceeding the average of 21,075,949, indicates heightened activity and investor interest during this volatile session. The significant volume on the decline suggests that sellers are currently in control.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Notably, despite today’s sharp decline, Benzinga Edge data shows QUBT with an exceptionally high momentum score of 99.89.

