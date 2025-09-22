tickers of top stock movers
8:18 AM

American Battery Technology, Quantum Computing, CEA Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of American Battery Technology Company ABAT fell sharply in pre-market trading.

American Battery Technology filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million.

American Battery Technology shares dipped 12.2% to $2.89 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Yueda Digital Holding YDKG shares tumbled 13.1% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Friday.
  • Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT shares dipped 12.2% to $20.40 in pre-market trading. Quantum Computing expects cash position of $850 million following closing of oversubscribed $500 million common stock private placement.
  • CEA Industries Inc. BNC declined 9.8% to $8.74 in pre-market trading. CEA Industries authorized a $250 million stock buyback to boost shareholder value and reinforce BNB Treasury strategy.
  • Amer Sports, Inc. AS shares slipped 9.2% to $34.01 in pre-market trading. Amer Sports, last week, announced warm third-quarter revenue growth guidance.
  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR shares declined 7.3% to $56.34 in pre-market trading after adding over 2% on Friday.
  • Strive, Inc. ASST shares declined 7% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 12% on Friday.
  • Upexi, Inc. UPXI shares fell 6.2% to $6.17 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Friday.
  • DeFi Development Corp. DFDV declined 5.7% to $15.95 in pre-market trading. DeFi Development announced a strategic collaboration with ZeroStack in Treasury accelerator deal.

