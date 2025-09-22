DeFi Development Corp. DFDV, the first public company to center its treasury on accumulating Solana SOL/USD, has partnered with ZeroStack, the soon-to-be new name of Flora Growth Corp. FLGC. The collaboration focuses on building out the 0G Network, a decentralized blockchain designed to scale artificial intelligence workloads.

Under the deal, DFDV contributed SOL tokens in exchange for a convertible note and an equity position in ZeroStack. The company also agreed to provide support services such as asset management and technology solutions. ZeroStack will hold the SOL as part of its own balance sheet. The arrangement combines capital investment with operational involvement in digital asset treasuries.

The partnership links Solana’s ecosystem with 0G’s decentralized AI platform, enabling new AI-driven applications across both networks. The convertible note issued to DFDV pays 8% annually in SOL, reinforcing the partnership’s direct tie to Solana.

Also Read: Solana Outgains Bitcoin, Ethereum After DeFi Development Bags $77 Million In SOL For Corporate Reserves

Flora Growth is preparing to rebrand as ZeroStack after announcing a private placement to raise digital assets and cash. Investors include Hexstone Capital, Carlsberg SE Asia PTE Ltd., Dao5, Abstract Ventures and others.

Proceeds will go toward expanding holdings of the 0G token, which powers the 0G infrastructure. Leadership changes accompany the rebrand, with Michael Heinrich named executive chairman and Daniel Reis-Faria stepping in as CEO.

0G has shown it can train a 107 billion-parameter model using distributed clusters over standard internet connections, marking a leap beyond benchmarks set by Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Google DiLoCo project. The network integrates storage, compute and training capabilities to decentralize AI development and reduce dependence on centralized data centers.

DFDV will host an X Spaces discussion on Sept. 23, 2025, to update investors on Treasury Accelerator initiatives, including the ZeroStack collaboration and other ventures aimed at driving Solana per share growth.

Price Action: FLGC shares were trading higher by 135.85% to $64.15, and DFDV shares were trading lower by 5.38% to $16.02 premarket at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock