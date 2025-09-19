WhiteFiber (WYFI) Stock Hit A New All-Time High Today: What's Going On?

Shares of WhiteFiber Inc WYFI are trading higher Friday morning, propelled by a second-quarter earnings report that showcased top-line growth and subsequent bullish sentiment from Wall Street analysts. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: In its first financial release since its August initial public offering, the AI infrastructure and cloud services provider announced a 48% year-over-year surge in total revenue to $18.7 million.

The growth was primarily fueled by its cloud services division, which saw a 33% revenue increase to $16.6 million. Despite the strong revenue performance, the company reported a net loss of $8.83 million for the quarter.

Following the Wednesday announcement, analysts reacted positively. Needham reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $34 price target. Similarly, Roth Capital maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target on WhiteFiber to $28.

CEO Sam Tabar highlighted the “exceptionally strong” demand for AI infrastructure, stating that WhiteFiber is well-positioned as a “pure-play provider” that integrates both GPU cloud services and the underlying data center capacity.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge data, the stock’s price trend is positive across short, medium and long-term timeframes.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WYFI shares are trading higher by 12.82% to $26.41 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.12 and a 52-week low of $14.01.

