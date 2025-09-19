What's Going On With FedEx Shares Friday?

FedEx Corporation FDX shares are trading higher Friday. The company reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.83, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62. In addition, FedEx reported sales of $22.20 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion.

FedEx reported first-quarter net income of $1.21 billion, or $4.90 per share, compared with $1.08 billion, or $4.23 per share, a year ago.

Operating income rose to $1.87 billion from $1.68 billion in the prior-year period. Consolidated operating margin improved to 8.4% from 7.9%.

The company said the quarter reflected benefits from cost reductions and stronger U.S. package revenue.

FedEx returned $500 million to shareholders through stock repurchases and declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share.

The company reaffirmed its plan to complete the spin-off of FedEx Freight by June 2026.

FY26 Outlook: The company sees adjusted earnings per share from $17.20 to $19.00 and sales from $91.44 billion to $93.20 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $89.05 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Neutral rating on FedEx and raised the price target from $240 to $244.

Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained an Equal-Weight rating on FedEx and raised the price target from $235 to $250.

FDX Price Action: At the time of writing, FedEx shares are trading 2.72% higher at $232.76, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

