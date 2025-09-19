What's Going On With Oklo Stock Friday?

Oklo Inc OKLO shares are trading higher during Friday’s pre-market session, continuing its impressive 60% monthly rally. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The advanced nuclear technology company’s shares have been propelled this week by a series of positive developments, including a nuclear energy agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom. This landmark “Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy” is aimed at accelerating the deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies.

Further bolstering investor confidence, Oklo announced plans earlier in September for a $1.68 billion advanced fuel recycling facility in Tennessee. The company has also secured collaborations with Lightbridge and ABB and was selected for three projects under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program.

These strategic moves, coupled with increasing demand for clean energy and favorable market conditions spurred by the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate cut, have all contributed to Oklo’s 33% move higher over the trailing week.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this powerful rally, Benzinga Edge Rankings show the stock has a nearly perfect Momentum score of 99.70.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, OKLO shares are trading higher by 14.49% to $120.20 during Friday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $110.82 and a 52-week low of $7.00.

Read Also: WeRide’s Robobus Is Coming To Belgium Soon

How To Buy OKLO Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Oklo – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock