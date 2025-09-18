AMD Stock Is Trading Lower Thursday — What's Happening?

AMD vs,Nvidia
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD shares are moving lower Thursday after Nvidia Corp NVDA revealed a surprise $5 billion investment in Intel Corp INTC, raising competitive concerns for AMD.

What Happened: Nvidia took a stake in Intel on Thursday and announced plans to jointly develop chips for AI data centers and personal computers.

AMD shares are facing selling pressure as the surprise deal is being viewed as a competitive threat to AMD’s share of data center and PC markets. AMD, Nvidia and Intel are peers in the semiconductor space.

Nvidia said it purchased $5 billion of Intel common stock at $23.28 per share. The companies will focus on integrating the strengths of Nvidia’s AI and accelerated computing with Intel’s leading CPU technologies.

Specifically, Intel will manufacture Nvidia-custom x86 CPUs for data centers and x86 RTX SoCs for PCs, which will integrate Nvidia RTX GPU chiplets. All of these components will be connected internally using Nvidia’s NVLink technology.

The deal combines Nvidia's AI-accelerated computing with Intel's x86 ecosystem, putting Intel in a position to potentially challenge AMD's EPYC server processors, Ryzen CPUs and Instinct GPUs across hyperscale, enterprise and consumer markets.

AMD Price Action: AMD shares traded as low as $149.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.74% at $157.99 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

