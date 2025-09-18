DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Pressured By Bear Cave Report On Growing Prediction Market Threat

Shares of DraftKings Inc DKNG are trading off session highs Thursday following a new report from The Bear Cave highlighting a growing competitive threat from prediction markets.

What To Know: The report posits that platforms like Kalshi are disrupting the duopoly held by DraftKings and Flutter Entertainment PLC’s FLUT FanDuel by offering better odds and deeper order books, putting DraftKings on the defensive.

Benzinga has reached out to DraftKings for comment on the report.

The Bear Cave’s research showed that Kalshi often provides superior payouts. For example, a winning $50 bet on the New York Giants upcoming game Sunday night would pay $170 on Kalshi, significantly more than the $157.50 payout on DraftKings for the same bet.

The competitive pressure is likely to continue to accelerate as Kalshi plans to introduce over/under, spread and player-specific bets for the 2025 NFL season. These new markets will include “anytime touchdown” wagers, a highly popular and impactful betting category for sportsbooks.

While DraftKings has previously hinted at exploring prediction markets, the direct competition represents a growing headwind for the sports betting giant.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DraftKings shares are up 0.97% at $43.06 at publication time on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.61 and a 52-week low of $29.61.

