CrowdStrike Stock Is Rallying Thursday: Here's Why

Shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD are surging Thursday after the company released optimistic forecasts for its next decade of annual recurring revenue (ARR) at its analyst day.

What To Know: CrowdStrike held its Fal.Con 2025 event in Las Vegas on Wednesday. CrowdStrike shares soared after the company announced new ARR guidance for fiscal 2036 of $20 billion. The company also introduced a net new ARR growth target of 20% for fiscal 2027. Analysts are turning more bullish following the event.

Guggenheim analyst John Difucci noted that the Street had been forecasting 14% ARR growth in fiscal 2027, which appears to be helping drive buyers into the name on Thursday.

“It’s clear to us that this is a unique organization with a strong product platform and GTM motion, and the stock reflects that,” the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

Keybanc’s Eric Heath revised CrowdStrike’s price target to $510 from $495 and gave the stock an Overweight rating following the event. Heath noted that the price target increase was in response to the stronger guidance paired with positive customer and partner checks from the floor of the event.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said at the event that artificial intelligence will create a new era of cybersecurity, one where threats include deepfakes, AI-enabled social engineering and AI-pioneered malware. The anticipated rise of AI agents is contributing to the company’s predicted growth of the cybersecurity market.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were up 10.79% at $493.25 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

