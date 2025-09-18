Pulsar International and Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat, Inc. VSAT company, said on Thursday they will roll out NexusWave connectivity across more than 300 ships over the next 12 months.

The move marks an expansion of the companies’ long-running collaboration and aims to bring faster, more reliable digital services to Pulsar’s shipping customers.

Pulsar, the first NexusWave partner in the Mediterranean, has already completed multiple installations. Its latest commitment underscores rising demand for secure, high-speed maritime connectivity.

Also Read: EchoStar Stock Skyrockets On $23 Billion AT&T Deal And Reports Of Further Suitors

NexusWave, Inmarsat’s multi-network platform, blends GEO Ka-band, LEO, LTE, and L-band connections to ensure reliable performance. The system, built on secure-by-design infrastructure, aims to help shipping companies accelerate digitalization, reduce emissions, and enhance crew welfare with faster onboard internet.

Pulsar will expand its international footprint, sales teams, and service delivery operations to ensure smooth planning and installation. The investment underscores its push to help operators capture more value from large-scale digital connectivity.

Robert Sakker, President and CEO of Pulsar International, said, “Our customers expect solutions that are secure, dependable, and future-ready, enabling both the operational performance of their fleets and the well-being of their crews.”

“Pulsar has long been a trusted partner, and this commitment to NexusWave at scale reflects the momentum we are seeing across the industry,” stated Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime.

The companies said installations are set to begin in October 2025, with the programme aimed at helping shipping operators build digital ecosystems on board, strengthening operational resilience and improving life at sea for crews.

The announcement comes as parent company Viasat continues to surprise to the upside. In August, the satellite operator reported first-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, well above analyst forecasts of a 68 cents loss, on revenue of $1.17 billion, beating expectations of $1.13 billion.

Price Action: VSAT shares were trading higher by 4.48% to $33.81 premarket at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock