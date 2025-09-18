Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant ground sign
September 18, 2025 8:02 AM 2 min read

Cracker Barrel Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Red Cat And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 300 points on Thursday.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat fourth-quarter earnings and provided FY2026 sales guidance below analyst expectations.

Cracker Barrel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $868.09 million, beating analyst estimates of $855.30 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 80 cents per share.

Cracker Barrel shares dipped 9.3% to $45.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT dipped 8.7% to $10.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • Angel Studios, Inc. ANGX fell 5.8% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 32% on Wednesday.
  • Shineco Inc SISI declined 5% to $6.97 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Wednesday.
  • Woodside Energy Group Ltd – ADR WDS fell 4.4% to $15.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Nucor Corp NUE fell 3.6% to $137.61 in pre-market trading after the company issued soft guidance for the third quarter.
  • Alexander & Baldwin Inc ALEX fell 3.5% to $17.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Nio Inc – ADR NIO declined 3.4% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday. The company on Wednesday announced the completion of a $1.16 billion equity offering.

Photo via Shutterstock

