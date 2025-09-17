IonQ Inc IONQ shares are getting a lift in extended trading on Wednesday after the company announced a deal with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

What Happened: After the market close on Wednesday, IonQ announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the DOE to advance the development and deployment of quantum technologies in space.

Under the agreement, IonQ will design and showcase the execution of an orbital demonstration of quantum-secure communications using its satellite platform. The collaboration also aims to explore alternate position, navigation and timing, time synchronization, quantum networking and sensing.

“By working alongside the DOE, we aim to demonstrate the power of quantum computing and networking to enable new applications for secure communications,” said Niccolo de Masi, chairman and CEO of IonQ.

“This MOU reflects the growing importance of quantum technologies in achieving global leadership in space innovation and cybersecurity.”

The news comes after IonQ shares closed Wednesday up more than 5% after the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire advanced quantum sensor company Vector Atomic. Vector has over $200 million in government contracts for national security operations.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares hit new all-time highs on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.93% in after-hours, trading at $68.01 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

