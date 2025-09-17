Nvidia's China Challenge
September 17, 2025 2:42 PM 1 min read

Nvidia Shares Are Slipping Wednesday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday after China reportedly banned its leading technology companies from procuring the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

What To Know: The Cyberspace Administration of China has directed major firms, including ByteDance and Alibaba, to halt testing and orders of Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D. The chip was designed specifically for the Chinese market but is now restricted under the new guidance.

The directive also applies to Nvidia's H20, another chip widely used for AI in China. Regulators said domestic semiconductors have reached performance levels comparable to Nvidia's offerings in the Chinese market.

Following the announcement, companies instructed suppliers to stop chip-related work, advancing efforts toward a more independent supply chain. The move is part of China's broader strategy to boost its domestic semiconductor industry and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

NVDA Price Action: At the time of writing, Nvidia shares are trading 3.32% lower at $169.07, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.18
Growth
97.86
Quality
94.53
Value
4.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

