Why SciSparc (SPRC) Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

SciSparc Ltd SPRC shares are trading sharply higher Wednesday morning after AutoMax Motors Ltd. filed a motion with the Jerusalem District Court in connection with its merger with the company. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The court granted AutoMax's request to stay the merger proceedings until September 30. AutoMax requested the postponement due to concerns about its ability to meet the closing conditions following recent developments in its business.

The companies first signed a merger agreement on April 10, 2024. Investors are closely watching for developments as the new September 30 deadline approaches.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SPRC shares are trading higher by 160.33% to $4.775 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.59 and a 52-week low of $1.75.

