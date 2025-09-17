What's Going On With Moderna Stock Wednesday?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are flat Wednesday morning after a nearly 5% surge on Tuesday. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Tuesday’s rally was driven by the release of positive preliminary data for its updated 2025-2026 Spikevax formula, which targets the now-dominant LP.8.1 COVID-19 variant. The results showed an eight-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies with no new safety concerns.

However, that optimism could be tempered by a shifting regulatory landscape. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appointed several new members with vaccine-skeptical histories to the CDC's influential Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The committee is set to reconvene soon, creating uncertainty around future vaccine recommendations.

Investors appear to be weighing Moderna's strong clinical trial results against potential political and regulatory headwinds as the market digests the conflicting signals.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, MRNA currently holds a weak Momentum score of 5.99, while its price trend is negative across short, medium and long-term outlooks.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MRNA shares are trading flat by 0.36% to $24.72 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $73.35 and a 52-week low of $23.15.

Image: Shutterstock