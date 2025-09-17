Lyft logo on mobile
September 17, 2025

Lyft, Oruka Therapeutics, Roivant Sciences, Workday And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Lyft, Inc. LYFT rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company and Waymo announced plans to expand to Nashville next year, with Lyft’s Flexdrive managing Waymo’s fully autonomous vehicles.

Lyft shares jumped 13.5% to $22.92 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE shares jumped 32.3% to $2.6501 after the company announced a long-term gas supply agreement with the Puerto Rican government.
  • Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. ORKA surged 14.1% to $17.01 after the company announced interim Phase 1 results for ORKA-001. Also, the company announced a $180 million private placement.
  • Robo.ai Inc. AIIO rose 12.9% to $1.9190.
  • Roivant Sciences Ltd. ROIV gained 12% to $15.89 after the company and Priovant reported Phase 3 results for brepocitinib in treating a debilitating skin-muscle disease.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN surged 11.1% to $9.91.
  • Gevo, Inc. GEVO gained 11.1% to $2.1089.
  • Blue Gold Limited BGL rose 10.5% to $11.05.
  • Workday, Inc. WDAY surged 9% to $238.63 after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and raised its price target from $220 to $235.
  • BGM Group Ltd. BGM gained 8.3% to $8.90.
  • Parsons Corporation PSN gained 6.9% to $80.64. Parsons was awarded task order for Indo-Pacific Counter-Nuclear Smuggling System Deployment.
  • Chagee Holdings Limited CHA rose 6.7% to $18.42.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 5.3% to $15.07.
  • Circle Internet Group CRCL rose 5% to $141.57.
  • e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF gained 4.6% to $149.91. B of A Securities analyst Anna Lizzul maintained e.l.f. Beauty with a Buy and raised the price target from $135 to $160.

