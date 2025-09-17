Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. ASTI stock climbed on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Defiant Space Corporation, an emerging space company focused on scalable solutions for the defense and national security market.

The collaboration aims to pair Ascent’s space-proven solar technology with Defiant’s expertise in developing and integrating mission-driven platforms. Together, the companies plan to pursue opportunities across the U.S. defense and national security markets, where demand for resilient and cost-effective space-based solutions is rising.

Beyond the U.S., the partnership will also target international opportunities with allied nations, including NATO and Five Eyes partners. Defiant’s strategic relationships, coupled with Ascent’s proprietary thin-film technology, are expected to open pathways for American-developed solar solutions to support defense, security, and commercial applications abroad.

“Partnering with Defiant neatly aligns with Ascent’s mission to deliver lightweight, flexible and highly durable solar solutions to the most demanding markets,” said Paul Warley, chief executive officer of Ascent Solar. “By combining our technology with Defiant’s platforms, we are strengthening our role in U.S. national security initiatives and opening new commercial pathways for Ascent.”

Jeromy Grimmett, chief strategy officer of Defiant Space, added, “Defiant is focused on developing scalable solutions that strengthen the defense and national security market. By working with Ascent Solar, we can advance innovative technologies that align with critical mission needs while also creating new opportunities abroad for U.S.-developed space capabilities.”

The partnership underscores the growing role of dual-use technologies in both defense and commercial space applications. With the global space economy projected to reach $1 trillion by 2040, Ascent and Defiant are positioning themselves to capitalize on the sector’s rapid expansion.

Price Action: ASTI shares were trading higher by 3.08% to $2.010 at last check Wednesday.

