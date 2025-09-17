key stock movers
September 17, 2025 8:04 AM 1 min read

Diversified Energy, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a proposed secondary offering of 5,713,353 ordinary shares.

Diversified Energy shares dipped 6.6% to $14.37 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Turbo Energy, S.A. TURB fell 24.1% to $9.41 in pre-market trading. Turbo Energy shares surged 359% on Tuesday after the company was selected for a $53 million contract to deploy energy storage projects in Spain with total capacity of 366 MWh.
  • ChowChow Cloud International CHOW fell 11.9% to $11.11 in the pre-market trading after jumping 215% on Tuesday.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB fell 8.5% to $10.56 in pre-market trading as the company launched $350 million convertible senior notes offering to repurchase 2026 notes.
  • WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. WBTN fell 5% to $19.76 in pre-market trading. WEBTOON Entertainment shares jumped 39% on Tuesday after the company and Disney entered a non-binding term sheet to develop a digital comics platform featureing current and past comics from across Disney’s portfolio.
  • loanDepot, Inc. LDI fell 5% to $4.22 in pre-market trading.
  • DRDGOLD Limited DRD fell 4.3% to $22.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH fell 2.1% to $9.34 in pre-market trading after surging over 18% on Tuesday.

