September 17, 2025 5:15 AM

Why New Fortress Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 41%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor
Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced a long-term gas supply agreement with the Puerto Rican government.

New Fortress said it reached an agreement on contract terms with the Third-Party Procurement Office and the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas to Puerto Rico.

New Fortress Energy shares jumped 41% to $2.82 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares gained 186.2% to $5.27 in pre-market trading , following news of a court-granted stay in merger proceedings with AutoMax Motors Ltd. AMX.
  • Educational Development Corporation EDUC gained 47.8% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
  • Presidio Property Trust, Inc. SQFT rose 47.5% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Tuesday.
  • Oruka Therapeutics, Inc ORKA gained 18.6% to $17.68 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive interim Phase 1 results for ORKA-001 and announced a $180 million private placement.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX surged 17.1% to $9.61 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Tuesday.
  • Shineco, Inc SISI gained 16% to $9.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Tuesday.
  • Baidu Inc BIDU rose 8.5% to $134.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 8% on Tuesday.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 7% to $17.21 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.
  • Kindly MD, Inc NAKA fell 6.7% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Kindly MD will redeem $203 million convertible debenture on Sept. 29 with 1.5% payment premium.

Losers

  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX dipped 29.2% to $0.4501 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped 80% on Tuesday after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with a manufacturing and distribution partner in Saudi Arabia.
  • FGI Industries Ltd. FGI declined 25.7% to $7.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 139% on Tuesday.
  • Boxlight Corporation BOXL fell 24.2% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. Boxlight shares jumped over 45% on Tuesday after the company began shipping Google EDLA-certified Clevertouch Pro Series to North American schools.
  • Turbo Energy, S.A. TURB fell 24.1% to $9.41 in pre-market trading. Turbo Energy shares surged 359% on Tuesday after the company was selected for a $53 million contract to deploy energy storage projects in Spain with total capacity of 366 MWh.
  • Chijet Motor Co Inc CJET fell 19.1% to $0.0930 in pre-market trading.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. OPTX declined 19.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday.
  • Flux Power Holdings, Inc. FLUX dipped 17.5% to $2.60 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
  • Lavoro Limited LVRO shares dipped 16.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Tuesday.
  • ChowChow Cloud International CHOW fell 11.9% to $11.11 in the pre-market trading after jumping 215% on Tuesday.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB fell 8.5% to $10.56 in pre-market trading as the company launched $350 million convertible senior notes offering to repurchase 2026 notes.

