Why New Fortress Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 41%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced a long-term gas supply agreement with the Puerto Rican government.

New Fortress said it reached an agreement on contract terms with the Third-Party Procurement Office and the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas to Puerto Rico.

New Fortress Energy shares jumped 41% to $2.82 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

SciSparc Ltd . SPRC shares gained 186.2% to $5.27 in pre-market trading , following news of a court-granted stay in merger proceedings with AutoMax Motors Ltd. AMX .

. shares gained 186.2% to $5.27 in pre-market trading , following news of a court-granted stay in merger proceedings with AutoMax Motors Ltd. . Educational Development Corporation EDUC gained 47.8% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.

gained 47.8% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc . SQFT rose 47.5% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Tuesday.

. rose 47.5% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Tuesday. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc ORKA gained 18.6% to $17.68 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive interim Phase 1 results for ORKA-001 and announced a $180 million private placement.

gained 18.6% to $17.68 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive interim Phase 1 results for ORKA-001 and announced a $180 million private placement. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd . QNRX surged 17.1% to $9.61 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Tuesday.

. surged 17.1% to $9.61 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Tuesday. Shineco, Inc SISI gained 16% to $9.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Tuesday.

gained 16% to $9.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Tuesday. Baidu Inc BIDU rose 8.5% to $134.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 8% on Tuesday.

rose 8.5% to $134.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 8% on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 7% to $17.21 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.

gained 7% to $17.21 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21. Kindly MD, Inc NAKA fell 6.7% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Kindly MD will redeem $203 million convertible debenture on Sept. 29 with 1.5% payment premium.

Losers

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX dipped 29.2% to $0.4501 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped 80% on Tuesday after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with a manufacturing and distribution partner in Saudi Arabia.

dipped 29.2% to $0.4501 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped 80% on Tuesday after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with a manufacturing and distribution partner in Saudi Arabia. FGI Industries Ltd . FGI declined 25.7% to $7.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 139% on Tuesday.

. declined 25.7% to $7.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 139% on Tuesday. Boxlight Corporation BOXL fell 24.2% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. Boxlight shares jumped over 45% on Tuesday after the company began shipping Google EDLA-certified Clevertouch Pro Series to North American schools.

fell 24.2% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. Boxlight shares jumped over 45% on Tuesday after the company began shipping Google EDLA-certified Clevertouch Pro Series to North American schools. Turbo Energy, S.A. TURB fell 24.1% to $9.41 in pre-market trading. Turbo Energy shares surged 359% on Tuesday after the company was selected for a $53 million contract to deploy energy storage projects in Spain with total capacity of 366 MWh.

fell 24.1% to $9.41 in pre-market trading. Turbo Energy shares surged 359% on Tuesday after the company was selected for a $53 million contract to deploy energy storage projects in Spain with total capacity of 366 MWh. Chijet Motor Co Inc CJET fell 19.1% to $0.0930 in pre-market trading.

fell 19.1% to $0.0930 in pre-market trading. Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc . OPTX declined 19.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday.

. declined 19.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. FLUX dipped 17.5% to $2.60 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

dipped 17.5% to $2.60 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results. Lavoro Limited LVRO shares dipped 16.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Tuesday.

shares dipped 16.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Tuesday. ChowChow Cloud International CHOW fell 11.9% to $11.11 in the pre-market trading after jumping 215% on Tuesday.

fell 11.9% to $11.11 in the pre-market trading after jumping 215% on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB fell 8.5% to $10.56 in pre-market trading as the company launched $350 million convertible senior notes offering to repurchase 2026 notes.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock