Steel Dynamics Stock Jumps On Strong Q3 Earnings Guidance

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD have experienced a hefty increase on Tuesday after the company released strong third-quarter guidance.

What Happened: Steel Dynamics — a leading industrial metals solutions company — provided its projected third-quarter earnings guidance after the market close on Monday, which sent shares surging higher.

Steel Dynamics now expects third-quarter earnings to be between $2.60 and $2.64 per share versus estimates of $2.58 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the prior year’s quarter and earnings of $2.01 per share in the second quarter.

“Third quarter 2025 profitability from the company’s steel operations is expected to be stronger than sequential second quarter results, driven by strong shipments and metal spread expansion as scrap raw material costs are expected to decline more than average realized steel pricing. The non-residential construction, automotive, energy, and industrial sectors continue to lead demand,” the company said.

Steel Dynamics noted that third-quarter earnings from the company’s metals recycling operations are expected to be significantly stronger than in the second quarter, based on steady shipments and stronger ferrous metal spread.

Commercial, data center, manufacturing, warehouse and healthcare projects are subsequently driving an increase in the volume of fabrication, sound pricing and a robust order backlog — supporting better sequential margins.

Steel Dynamics repurchased $185 million of its common stock during the third quarter, signaling confidence in the company’s trajectory. Steel Dynamics is due to report third-quarter financial results after the market close on Oct. 20.

STLD Price Action: Steel Dynamics shares were up 6.94% at $140.71 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

