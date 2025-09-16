SoFi Stock Pulls Back From 52-Week High Ahead Of Fed Decision: What's Going On?

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are falling Tuesday, experiencing a pullback after a rally that pushed the stock to a new 52-week high on Monday. The stock is currently trading down as investors appear to be taking profits ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

What To Know: On Monday, shares surged on investor optimism that policymakers could deliver a 25-basis-point interest rate cut. This speculation intensified after recent data showed jobless claims rising to their highest level since 2021, suggesting a cooling labor market that may prompt the Fed to ease monetary policy.

For SoFi, lower interest rates are seen as a significant tailwind, potentially spurring demand for its personal, student and home loans while also reducing the company’s cost of funds.

The fintech company’s stock has climbed some 10% over the past month and 90% on a year-to-date basis on the prospect of a more favorable lending environment. Tuesday’s downturn suggests some consolidation as Wall Street awaits the central bank’s official announcement on rates, which will set the near-term trajectory for financial stocks.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s powerful recent performance, SoFi carries an exceptional Momentum score of 97.50 from Benzinga Edge rankings.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOFI shares are trading lower by 2.11% to $27.08 Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.88 and a 52-week low of $7.57.

