Oklo Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What's Going On?

Shares of advanced nuclear technology company Oklo Inc OKLO are experiencing a pullback Tuesday, possibly amid profit-taking following a 1,300% surge over the past year.

What To Know: The recent rally was fueled by a series of positive developments. This included a U.S.-UK agreement on Monday to accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors.

Further momentum in recent weeks came from Oklo’s announcement of a new $1.68 billion advanced fuel recycling center in Tennessee and collaborations with Lightbridge and ABB. The company was also selected for three projects under the U.S. Department of Energy's new Reactor Pilot Program, signaling strong federal support.

Despite the pullback Tuesday, investor focus in 2025 remains on Oklo’s goal to begin commercial operations for its first powerhouse by late 2027 or early 2028.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s powerful surge, Benzinga Edge rankings give Oklo an exceptional momentum score of 99.70.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, OKLO shares are trading lower by 1.76% to $94 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $95.91 and a 52-week low of $6.08.

How To Buy OKLO Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Oklo – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Oklo, which is trading at $94 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 1.06 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

