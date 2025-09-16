Why Webtoon Entertainment Shares Are Trading Higher By 48%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Webtoon Entertainment Inc WBTN rose sharply in pre-market trading after announcing a partnership with The Walt Disney Co. DIS to build a digital comics platform that will bring together decades of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney titles.

Webtoon Entertainment shares jumped 47.8% to $22.12 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

FGI Industries Ltd FGI shares gained 185.2% to $11.32 in pre-market trading.

Conifer Holdings Inc CNFR gained 136.8% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Monday.

Birks Group Inc BGI rose 104.5% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday.

Steakholder Foods Ltd – ADR STKH jumped 55% to $7.72 in pre-market trading.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc WHLR surged 34.5% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday.

New Fortress Energy Inc NFE gained 23.2% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. New Fortress Energy recently reported a year-over-year decrease in second-quarter financial results.

Lavoro Ltd LVRO gained 21.3% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

Wolfspeed, Inc . WOLF rose 10.5% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% on Monday.

Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV fell 9.4% to $8.12 in pre-market trading. Apartment Investment and Management Company declared a $2.23 per share special cash dividend to be paid on Oct. 15, 2025.

Losers

Murano Global Investments Plc MRNO dipped 18.2% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after declining 12% on Monday.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment In c PLAY declined 17.7% to $19.92 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals In c CNSP fell 15.2% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 24% on Monday.

bioAffinity Technologies In c BIAF fell 14.4% to $0.30 in pre-market trading. bioAffinity Technologies shares jumped 30% on Monday after the company announced it received a notice of allowance for a U.S. patent titled "Detection Of Early-Stage Lung Cancer In Sputum Using Automated Flow Cytometry And Machine Learning".

Chijet Motor Co In c CJET fell 13.7% to $0.099 in pre-market trading after declining more than 8% on Monday.

NanoVibronix In c NAOV declined 11.3% to $9.46 in pre-market trading. NanoVibronix shares jumped 65% on Monday after its subsidiary, ENvue Medical, was granted a U.S. patent titled "Insertion Device Positioning Guidance System and Method."

MetaVia Inc MTVA shares dipped 11.3% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 115% on Monday.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc GLUE dipped 10% to $6.24 in pre-market trading. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares jumped 44% on Monday after the company announced a collaboration with Novartis to develop degraders for immune-mediated diseases..

Adtran Holdings Inc ADTN fell 9.1% to $9.49 in the pre-market trading after the company announced a $150 million convertible senior notes offering.

Amber International Holding Ltd AMBR fell 3.5% to $4.21 in pre-market trading. Amber International recently reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter sales results.

Photo via Shutterstock