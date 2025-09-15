Chipotle Stock Is Rising After Hours: Here's Why

- Chipotle's board approves an additional $500 million in share repurchases.
- The company now has a total buyback authorization of $750 million.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG shares are sizzling in Monday’s after-hours session after the company announced an additional $500 million buyback.
What Happened: After the market closed on Monday, Chipotle said its board approved an additional $500 million in share repurchases, bringing its total buyback authorization up to $750 million.
“This is Chipotle's regular quarterly Board authorization that normally would be announced in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2025. Chipotle is announcing the additional authorization early to be in a position to opportunistically repurchase shares using the additional authorization prior to filing the third quarter Form 10-Q,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
Chipotle shares have faced significant selling pressure since former CEO Brian Niccol announced his departure in August 2024. The stock is down approximately 33% over the past year.
Chipotle said it repurchased $435.9 million of its stock in the second quarter and ended the period with approximately $844.52 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Chipotle is due to report third-quarter financial results after the market close on Oct. 29. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 30 cents per share and revenue of $3.06 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.
CMG Price Action: Chipotle shares were up 1.56% in after-hours, trading at $39.18 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.
