Oracle Stock Is Rising Monday: What's Going On?

Oracle Corp ORCL shares were trading higher Monday, continuing a remarkable surge from last week. The stock is building on a five-day gain of nearly 25%, as investors cheered the company’s aggressive pivot towards artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The stock is gaining on Monday after Berenberg maintained a Hold rating and raised its price target from $202 to $306. The stock may also be up after President Donald Trump hinted at TikTok deal.

What To Know: The rally ignited last week despite Oracle narrowly missing fiscal first-quarter revenue and earnings estimates. Wall Street quickly looked past the slight miss, focusing instead on the company’s enormous future revenue pipeline. Oracle revealed its remaining performance obligations, a measure of future contracted revenue, had skyrocketed 359% to an astounding $455 billion.

Fueling this growth is a series of massive cloud deals, headlined by a five-year, $300 billion agreement with OpenAI to provide critical computing power. Chairman Larry Ellison has championed the company’s focus on the “multi-trillion-dollar” AI inference market.

In response to the blockbuster contracts and extremely bullish forward guidance from CEO Safra Catz, multiple Wall Street analysts raised their price targets, signaling confidence that Oracle is successfully positioning itself as a dominant force in the high-stakes AI race.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this powerful upward trend, Benzinga Edge rankings give the stock an exceptional Momentum score of 94.03.

ORCL Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ORCL shares closed higher by 3.41% to $302.14 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $345.72 and a 52-week low of $118.86.

Read Also: OpenAI Chairman Compares AI To Dot-Com Bubble: ‘Some Companies Will Fail And Some Will Succeed’

How To Buy ORCL Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For Oracle, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock