What's Going On With Novo Nordisk Shares Monday?

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced European Union approval for oral semaglutide to reduce cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke.

What To Know: : The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use approved an update to the Rybelsus (oral semaglutide) label to reflect cardiovascular benefits demonstrated in the SOUL trial. The phase 3b study showed Rybelsus reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events — a composite of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke — by 14% versus placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes at high cardiovascular risk.

The company said new SOUL results will also be presented this week at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting, highlighting reduced hospitalizations and consistent cardiovascular benefits across body weight categories.

NVO Price Action: At the time of writing, Novo Nordisk shares are trading 1.90% higher at $55.91, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock