Opendoor for sale sign in yard with house and trees in the background
September 15, 2025 2:49 PM 2 min read

Opendoor 'Not A Meme Stock'? But It's Been Trading Like A TikTok Trend

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN are volatile Monday, coming off huge gains last week that saw the stock rise more than 50%. Despite the massive sentiment driven moves, new chairman Keith Rabois insists that Opendoor is not a meme stock. 

Not A Meme Stock? 

In a CNBC interview on Friday, Rabois said that Opendoor is not a meme stock and pushed back on notions that its recent surge is purely sentiment-driven. 

Read Next: Opendoor Returns To ‘FounderMode’—Stock Soars 

Retail investors are expressing a clear view that Opendoor deserves more investment because of its unique role in reshaping real estate transactions, Rabois said. 

"Markets are designed to allocate capital. Consumers are voting with their feet to say we want more capital being allocated to Opendoor. That’s a good thing. That’s how society should work," the chairman said. 

Rabois cheered the involvement of individual investors and their ability to identify the fundamentals and long-term potential of Opendoor as what will drive the company's future success. 

"I think the whole retail movement is misunderstood. It’s better when consumers say, I want more of this and less of that. We don’t need professionals. We need consumers saying, this is what is better for society, and I want to invest more capital," Rabois said. 

Read Next: Trump Hints TikTok Deal Is Locked In—Youth ‘Will Be Very Happy’ 

Other Voices

Other prominent voices have also said that Opendoor is not a meme stock. 

Both Opendoor promoter Eric Jackson and crypto investor Anthony Pompliano have rejected the idea that Opendoor is "just a meme stock" and rather frame the stock's story as misunderstood. 

They recognize risk—it will take time and execution to meet projections—but they stress that potential is a more accurate driver than sentiment.

It seems Rabois agrees and views Opendoor as a potential juggernaut with significant upside if it executes well.

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor Technologies shares were up 3.66% at $9.40 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $10.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

OPEN Logo
OPENOpendoor Technologies Inc
$9.484.47%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.52
Growth
10.31
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved