What's Going On With Nio Stock Monday?

Nio Inc – ADR NIO shares are trading higher Monday morning, rebounding from last week’s volatility caused by a capital raise.

What To Know: Monday’s move higher could be supported by a series of recent positive operational updates, including record-breaking August deliveries and a strong delivery forecast for the third quarter.

Earlier this month, the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported strong second-quarter earnings and announced it had delivered 31,305 vehicles in August, a 55.2% year-over-year increase.

However, the stock fell last week after the company announced a $1 billion equity offering to fund research and development, expand its battery-swapping network and strengthen its balance sheet.

Beyond the offering, the company last week also expanded a partnership with Cheche Group to streamline insurance services as it scales production.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock shows a positive price trend across all time frames and currently holds a strong Momentum score of 70.38.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO shares are trading higher by 3.30% to $6.42 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.71 and a 52-week low of $3.02.

Read Also: Trump Hints TikTok Deal Is Locked In—Youth ‘Will Be Very Happy’

How To Buy NIO Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Nio – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock