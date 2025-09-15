What's Going On With Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Stock?

Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN shares are rallying Monday, continuing a turbulent but bullish trend from last week. The stock is trading higher Monday, building on a five-day gain of over 50% that saw its price climb from around $6 to over $9 per share.

What To Know: The recent volatility follows major leadership changes. The stock initially soared last week on news that former Shopify COO Kaz Nejatian would take over as CEO, with co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu rejoining the board. This move, hailed as a return to “FounderMode,” sparked significant investor optimism.

However, the rally was briefly derailed Friday after Rabois stated on CNBC that the company was “completely bloated” and required a sweeping overhaul. Despite these comments causing a temporary pullback, investor sentiment has rebounded.

Bulls appear to be focusing on the long-term potential of the aggressive new leadership, with some analysts, like Eric Jackson, suggesting Opendoor could become the “Amazon of housing” under its revitalized management team.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s powerful rally, Benzinga Edge rankings give Opendoor a near-perfect Momentum score of 99.52.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, OPEN shares are trading higher by 8.88% to $9.87 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.70 and a 52-week low of $0.51.

