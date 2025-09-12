Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech Stocks Tumble After Report Of Plan To Link COVID Vaccines To Child Deaths

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer Inc PFE, BioNTech SE ADR BNTX and Moderna Inc MRNA are trading lower Friday following a Washington Post report that Trump administration health officials intend to link the vaccines to 25 child deaths. This assertion is reportedly based on unverified submissions to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

What To Know: The plan has alarmed career scientists, who note the vaccines have been extensively studied. According to the report, Trump officials will present the claim to an influential CDC advisory panel next week.

Per the Washington Post, this panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, is considering new, more restrictive vaccine recommendations. Its decisions are critical as they determine insurance coverage and pharmacy access to the shots.

Future revenue for COVID-19 vaccine makers could be significantly impacted. The committee is weighing options such as recommending the vaccine only for those 75 and older or instructing younger individuals to consult a physician before vaccination.

This potential narrowing of the market, driven by an administration critical of past vaccine policies, signals a major headwind for future sales.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting Friday’s negative pressure, Benzinga Edge rankings show Pfizer’s stock has a particularly weak Momentum score of just 19.96.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, shares of BioNTech are trading lower by 8.20% at $95.87, Moderna lower by 8.05% at $23.34 and Pfizer down 3.98% at $23.88.

Friday afternoon’s price action left Moderna trading just above its 52-week low of $23.15, while Pfizer and BioNTech hovered near their session lows of $23.93 and $90.12, respectively.

Image: Shutterstock