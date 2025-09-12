Disney And Netflix Stocks Fall Amid Warner Bros. Merger Speculation

Shares of Walt Disney Co DIS and Netflix Inc NFLX are trading lower Friday, possibly pressured by reports that a Paramount Skydance Corp PSKY group is preparing a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD. The news could sparked a threat for the streaming industry leaders.

What To Know: A primary concern is the creation of a new media juggernaut. A successful deal would combine WBD's powerhouse assets like HBO, DC Comics and Harry Potter with Paramount's library, including "Top Gun," "Mission: Impossible" and the CBS network.

This entity would also boast a commanding sports rights portfolio across the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL, creating a formidable competitor that could disrupt the streaming landscape and challenge Disney’s ESPN.

The prospect of facing a super-competitor is creating uncertainty for both streaming giants Friday afternoon as Wall Street weighs the potential outcomes.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the stock’s weakness on Friday, Disney’s Benzinga Edge rankings show significant underlying strength with a Growth score of 87.38.

DIS, NFLX Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DIS shares are trading lower by 1.04% to $115.85. NFLX shares are trading lower by 1.38% to $1,186.95.

