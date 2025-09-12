Six Flags Reaffirms Outlook As Attendance Strengthens And Season Pass Sales Accelerate

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN shares climbed Friday after the operator outlined improving summer traffic and robust demand heading into the Halloween and winter holiday periods.

The company, the largest regional amusement park operator in North America, issued a late-summer attendance update covering performance through Labor Day.

The company said it welcomed 17.8 million guests over the nine weeks ended Aug. 31, a 2% increase from the comparable 2024 stretch.

August alone rose 3%, or roughly 172,000 additional visits, and management reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $860 million to $910 million.

After weather headwinds in the second quarter, the company said demand accelerated across its park network as summer progressed.

The update arrives just before the high-margin fall slate led by Halloween events, which historically lift traffic and per-capita spending.

President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said the rebound aligns with 2025 expectations and reflects “targeted investments in thrilling new rides and attractions, upgrades to food and beverage offerings, and sharpened execution around the guest experience.”

Early sales of 2026 season passes are pacing ahead of last year at this time, with average pass pricing up about 3%. Management highlighted strong interest in the all-park add-on, pointing to growing engagement across the combined portfolio a year after the merger.

Preliminary revenue for the same nine-week period was approximately $1.1 billion, down 2% year over year.

The company attributed the decline primarily to a 7% drop in admissions per capita due to promotional initiatives aimed at boosting volume, partly offset by a modest uptick in in-park spending on food, merchandise, games, and extras.

The company reiterated that reducing leverage remains the top priority. It noted no near-term debt maturities or covenant pressures and said it retains flexibility to fund strategic investments while pursuing cost-savings targets.

Price: FUN shares are trading higher by 7.79% to $23.46 at last check Friday.

