RH Stock Is Trading Lower Friday: What's Going On?

- RH posts second quarter earnings and sales below estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.93 and revenue of $899.15 million.
- Net income rises 79% year over year to $51.7 million, while adjusted operating margin expands to 15.1%.
RH RH shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected second quarter financial results on Thursday after the market closed.
What To Know: RH reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.93, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20. In addition, the company reported sales of $899.151 million, missing the consensus estimate of $904.64 million.
Q3 Outlook: The company sees third quarter sales between $876.67 million and $892.90 million, versus the consensus estimate of $903.56 million.
FY25 Outlook: The company lowered its sales guidance from between $3.49 billion to $3.59 billion to between $3.46 billion and $3.53 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez downgraded RH from an Outperform rating to a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $255 to $220.
- Barclays analyst Seth Sigman maintained an Overweight rating on RH and lowered the price target from $436 to $385.
- TD Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko maintained a Buy rating on RH and raised the price target from $235 to $265.
RH Price Action: At the time of publication, RH shares are trading 4.39% lower at $218.10, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
