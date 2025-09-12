Why Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Is Falling Today

Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX shares are trading lower Friday afternoon as mining operations at its Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia remain temporarily suspended. The halt follows a September 8 mud flow incident that trapped seven contract workers in the Grasberg Block Cave mine, a critical asset for the company’s copper and gold production.

What To Know: The company stated that its priority is the safe and expeditious evacuation of the trapped personnel. “The Freeport family is filled with sadness, grief and concern for our missing team members and their families,” said Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman of the Board, and Kathleen Quirk, President and CEO.

Expert teams are working continuously to clear access routes and have drilled into a number of locations in the service level, including near a refuge chamber, but have not yet been able to locate the workers.

The extended shutdown is rattling investors, as a significant halt in production could negatively impact the company's output and revenue forecasts. Indonesian government authorities are on-site assisting with the rescue operations.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, FCX shares are trading lower by 4.02% to $44.08 Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.61 and a 52-week low of $27.66.

