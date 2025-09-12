Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week: What's Going On?

Shares of Wearable Devices Ltd WLDS are rallying Friday, building on a week of massive gains. The stock has surged over 850% in the past five days, fueled by a series of company announcements.

What To Know: The rally kicked into high gear this week after the Israeli tech firm announced it had been granted a key U.S. patent for its “Gesture and Voice Controlled Interface Device.” This technology integrates hand gestures, voice commands and biometric authentication for controlling wearables and other smart devices.

Further bolstering momentum, the company disclosed a $4 million financing deal with an institutional investor through a direct offering of one million shares at $4.00 each.

These updates followed the release of its financial results for the first half of 2025, which highlighted its first commercial sales of $294,000, driven by its Mudra Band for the Apple Watch, and a narrowing of its net loss.

The company also reported first half 2025 losses of $2.30 per share, a marked improvement over losses of $16.52 per share from the same period last year.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The stock’s powerful move this week is reflected in its Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 95.27, indicating a strong recent price trend.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WLDS shares are trading higher by 20.35% to $9.725 Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.40 and a 52-week low of $1.00.

