IBEX, Tesla, IonQ, Warner Bros. Discovery And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Friday.

Shares of IBEX Limited IBEX rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

IBEX reported quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 70 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $147.138 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $132.925 million.

IBEX shares surged 33.7% to $40.74 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM shares jumped 52% to $115.00.

shares jumped 52% to $115.00. Rigetti Computing, Inc . RGTI rose 15% to $19.19.

. rose 15% to $19.19. IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 14% to $53.88 as the company secured regulatory approval from the UK Investment Security Unit (ISU) for the acquisition of Oxford Ionics.

gained 14% to $53.88 as the company secured regulatory approval from the UK Investment Security Unit (ISU) for the acquisition of Oxford Ionics. Serve Robotics Inc . SERV rose 14% to $13.01.

. rose 14% to $13.01. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc . FIGR gained 13.6% to $35.36. Figure Technology Solutions prices its IPO at $25per share.

. gained 13.6% to $35.36. Figure Technology Solutions prices its IPO at $25per share. QuantaSing Group Limited QSG gained 12% to $10.91. QuantaSing will report fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2025 financial results on Sept. 17.

gained 12% to $10.91. QuantaSing will report fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2025 financial results on Sept. 17. HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM rose 11.2% to $18.20.

rose 11.2% to $18.20. NuCana plc NCNA rose 9.5% to $4.0200.

rose 9.5% to $4.0200. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc . WBD gained 8.8% to $17.60 after the Wall Street Journal reported Paramount Skydance is preparing an Ellison-backed bid for the company.

. gained 8.8% to $17.60 after the Wall Street Journal reported Paramount Skydance is preparing an Ellison-backed bid for the company. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd . HIVE rose 7.4% to $3.6309.

. rose 7.4% to $3.6309. Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT gained 7.2% to $17.04.

gained 7.2% to $17.04. Six Flags Entertainment Corporatio n FUN surged 7% to $23.30 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in August 2025 attendance and strong 2026 season pass sales.

n surged 7% to $23.30 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in August 2025 attendance and strong 2026 season pass sales. Avidity Biosciences, Inc . RNA rose 6.7% to $43.81. Avidity Biosciences announced the pricing of upsized public offering of common stock.

. rose 6.7% to $43.81. Avidity Biosciences announced the pricing of upsized public offering of common stock. Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 5.2% to $385.75. A Tesla engineer has slammed CEO Elon Musk’s leadership at the EV giant, alleging that Musk has lied to the public and manipulated public discourse, among other things.

