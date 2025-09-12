RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of RH RH fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell.

RH reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $3.20. Quarterly revenue came in at $899.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $904.64 million.

RH shares dipped 11.5% to $201.98 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Rent the Runway, Inc . RENT fell 27.1% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.

. fell 27.1% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results. Frequency Electronics Inc FEIM fell 11% to $30.56 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat financial results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday.

fell 11% to $30.56 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat financial results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd ZYBT fell 9.3% to $8.35 in the pre-market trading after declining 11% on Thursday.

fell 9.3% to $8.35 in the pre-market trading after declining 11% on Thursday. Inventiva S.A . IVA dipped 8.5% to $5.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday.

. dipped 8.5% to $5.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday. Kindly MD, Inc . NAKA declined 7.7% to $3.64 in pre-market trading.

. declined 7.7% to $3.64 in pre-market trading. Tronox Holdings plc TROX fell 5.7% to $4.71 in pre-market trading. Mizuho analyst John Roberts downgraded Tronox from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $4 price target.

fell 5.7% to $4.71 in pre-market trading. Mizuho analyst John Roberts downgraded Tronox from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $4 price target. ABIVAX Société Anonym e ABVX fell 4.7% to $81.94 in pre-market trading.

e fell 4.7% to $81.94 in pre-market trading. Certara, Inc. CERT fell 4.3% to $10.45 in pre-market trading.

